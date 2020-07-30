Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.

CNQ opened at C$24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,959,540.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$24.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

