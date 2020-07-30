Enerflex (EFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Enerflex to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$365.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million.

EFX opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $451.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

