Home Capital Group (HCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Home Capital Group to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$23.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$13.67 and a 52 week high of C$35.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,600.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.