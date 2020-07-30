Genpact (G) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its Q2 2020

Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of G stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

