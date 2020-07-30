Nice (NICE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Nice has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.28-1.38 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. On average, analysts expect Nice to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $205.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Nice has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $206.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

