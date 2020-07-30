Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HLF opened at $50.88 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

