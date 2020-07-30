Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gentex Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Gentex by 25.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,076 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,296,000 after purchasing an additional 157,231 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,621,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.