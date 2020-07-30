Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gentex Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Gentex by 25.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,076 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,296,000 after purchasing an additional 157,231 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,621,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Earnings History and Estimates for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Open Text Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Open Text Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
NTN Buzztime to Release Earnings on Thursday
NTN Buzztime to Release Earnings on Thursday
Sailpoint Technologies Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Sailpoint Technologies Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Servicemaster Global to Release Earnings on Thursday
Servicemaster Global to Release Earnings on Thursday
Uber Technologies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Uber Technologies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Canadian Natural Resources Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Canadian Natural Resources Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report