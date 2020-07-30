American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $28.55 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.