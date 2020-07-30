Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $297.45 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. Five Star Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $143.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

