Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.94 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.61 million, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.78. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,049 shares in the company, valued at $754,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

