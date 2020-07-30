City Office REIT (CIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. City Office REIT has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.07-1.12 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE:CIO opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $452.39 million, a PE ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. B. Riley raised their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.