NortonLifeLock (NLOK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. NortonLifeLock has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.18-0.22 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NLOK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

