Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.97. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

