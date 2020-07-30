Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

