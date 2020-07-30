Cloudflare (NET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Cloudflare has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS and its FY20 guidance at ($0.21)-($0.19) EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,906,574 shares of company stock worth $379,631,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

