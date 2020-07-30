Hilton Hotels (HLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilton Hotels to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.