Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HII stock opened at $175.88 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

