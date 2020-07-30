Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HII stock opened at $175.88 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Earnings History for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Open Text Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Open Text Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
NTN Buzztime to Release Earnings on Thursday
NTN Buzztime to Release Earnings on Thursday
Sailpoint Technologies Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Sailpoint Technologies Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Servicemaster Global to Release Earnings on Thursday
Servicemaster Global to Release Earnings on Thursday
Uber Technologies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Uber Technologies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Canadian Natural Resources Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Canadian Natural Resources Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report