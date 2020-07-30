National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $30.47 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

