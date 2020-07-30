Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Target Price to $5.25

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.85 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWBHF. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.04.

CWBHF stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. Charlotte’s Web has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

Analyst Recommendations for Charlotte`s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

