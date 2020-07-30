CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRNCY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

