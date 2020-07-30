CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRNCY. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

CRNCY stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

