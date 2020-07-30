Canaccord Genuity Upgrades CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to “Buy”

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

