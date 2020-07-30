CIBC Increases Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $19.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

CFPZF opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Canfor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $12.45.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

