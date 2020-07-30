Bank of America Downgrades Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) to Underperform

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the topic of several other reports. Danske downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CHYHY stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

