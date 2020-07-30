CIBC Increases Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to $6.75

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from $5.75 to $6.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFPUF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

