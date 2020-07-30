Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Experian to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:EXPGF opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Experian has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

