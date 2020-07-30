Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FERGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

