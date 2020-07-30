Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 30,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares in the company, valued at $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,358 shares of company stock worth $3,489,390. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

