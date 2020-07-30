Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

JMIA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $868.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

