Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $194,137.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $288,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $562,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,433,424 shares of company stock valued at $785,944,086. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after buying an additional 3,205,176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Guardant Health by 431.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after buying an additional 443,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,786,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,999,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.39 and a beta of 0.61. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

