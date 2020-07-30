Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.56.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $209.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $217.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

