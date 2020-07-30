DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

