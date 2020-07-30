Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

TCDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In other Tricida news, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $95,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $105,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,250 shares of company stock worth $689,575. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Tricida has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Tricida will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

