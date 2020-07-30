SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SolarWinds by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

