Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

