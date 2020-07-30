Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,200 ($27.07).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDEV shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,906 ($23.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,844.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,522.23. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 18.04 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,120 ($26.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.66 million and a PE ratio of 137.12.

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($19.38), for a total transaction of £1,181,250 ($1,453,667.24).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.