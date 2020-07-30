ValuEngine Downgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to Sell

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $220.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 116.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

