Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

AIXXF opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

