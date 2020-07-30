A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

