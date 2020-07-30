BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get BK IRELAND GRP/ADR alerts:

BKRIY stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK IRELAND GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.