Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)

Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BDNHF stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

