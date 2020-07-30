PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEF opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 12-month low of $149.00 and a 12-month high of $156.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.66.
About PSP Swiss Property
