Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.
About Altius Minerals
