Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

