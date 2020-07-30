Brewin Dolphin’s (BDNHF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday.

BDNHF stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

