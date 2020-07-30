Brewin Dolphin’s (BDNHF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday.

BDNHF stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades Advantage Oil & Gas to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Advantage Oil & Gas to Sell
Aixtron Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank
Aixtron Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank
A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank
BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin
PSP Swiss Property Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC
PSP Swiss Property Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report