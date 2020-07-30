BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBAVY. Zacks Investment Research cut BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BBAVY stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.78. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

About BBA AVIATION PL/ADR

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

Read More: How Short Selling Works

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

