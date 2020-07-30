BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of BT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

