BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

BTGOF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

