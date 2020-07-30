Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

BYDGF opened at $143.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.78. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $173.39.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades Advantage Oil & Gas to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Advantage Oil & Gas to Sell
Aixtron Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank
Aixtron Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank
A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank
BK IRELAND GRP/ADR Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brewin Dolphin
PSP Swiss Property Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC
PSP Swiss Property Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report