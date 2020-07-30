Zacks Investment Research Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Sell

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

