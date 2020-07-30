Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Raised to $13.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Altius Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATUSF stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

